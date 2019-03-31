Appeal after 18-year-old stabbed following party in Hackney

Detectives are appealing for information after an 18-year-old man was stabbed following a party in Hackney.

At approximately 23:15hrs on Saturday 30 March, police were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a man stabbed outside a leisure centre on Hemsworth Street, near to Pitfield Street, N1.

Officers attended and found an 18-year-old man suffering from stab injuries to the chest. He was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances of the incident however it is believed the victim had attended a large party at Colville Estate Community Centre before he was attacked.

Officers from the Central East CID are investigating. At this stage, no arrests have been made.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Brady who is leading the investigation said: “A young man has suffered serious injuries and an investigation in underway to identify the person responsible.

“At this early stage, we understand the victim had attended a large party prior to the attack and we know there were a lot of people in the area at the time of the incident who may have witnessed what happened. I would urge anyone with any information to get in touch as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 8496/30March or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.