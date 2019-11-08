Appeal after teenager murdered in Hillingdon

Detectives continue to appeal for information following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Hillingdon.

Police were called at 16:38hrs on Thursday, 7 November to reports of a stabbing at the youth offending service in Hillingdon Civic Centre.

Officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended. A teenager, aged 18, was found at the scene with a critical stab injury.

He was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a west London hospital where he sadly died at 17:25hrs.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Formal identification awaits. His next of kin has been informed.

A second male, suffered a stab wound. His injuries are not life-threatening.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to north-west London police station for questioning.

Enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh from Specialist Crime is leading the investigation. He said: “This is an absolute tragedy. A young man with his whole life ahead of him has been fatally attacked and his family are absolutely devastated.

"We are doing everything we can to find those involved. What we know so far is that a fight broke out between males at the location and as a result this young man received fatal injuries. A second independent male, bravely tried to intervene to break up the fight and as a result was also stabbed.

"We want to hear from anyone who was there so we can understand what happened prior to the murder taking place and events immediately afterwards. One male in currently in custody and is being interviewed.

“Whilst we have made an arrest, and we are not seeking any other suspects; we urge anyone who has information on what took place to come forward. Do the right thing and call police with what you heard and saw. Equally if you captured footage of the incident on your mobile phone at any point of the incident, footage may have been shared, I need you to let me have the footage, please contact my team who are ready to take your call.

"Also if you know of anyone who is carrying a knife, we want to hear from you. Frontline officers need your call. Communities have an absolutely vital role to play in tackling violent crime. We need to hear from anyone who has information that could either detect or prevent crime. Your information could save a life. Please call police on 101 or you can do it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner, West Area Commander said: “This is a completely devastating incident and a stark reminder of the senselessness of knife crime which has taken another young life and shattered the lives of so many others. Our thoughts and condolences at this time are with the victim’s family and friends.

"I would like to thank those staff at the council and our officers and paramedics who did everything they could to save this teenager’s life under very traumatic and difficult circumstances. I commend the bravery of the male who put himself at risk to try and break up the fight and prevent this tragedy.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call police on 020 8785 8099, Tweet @Met CC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Any young people with information about violence or knife crime, can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want assistance yourself, then you can visit www.knifefree.co.uk or LondonNeedsYouAlive

+ A Section 60 was authorised at 17:38hrs yesterday