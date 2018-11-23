Appeal after waitress shot with air gun, Westminster

Detectives from Westminster are appealing for information after a restaurant waitress was shot with a pellet gun by a customer.

Police were called to the incident at Nando’s restaurant in Cardinal Walk, Victoria SW1 at around 12:10hrs on Tuesday, 13 November.

The victim reported having had a minor altercation with a group of customers.

As the group were leaving the restaurant, a male in that group pointed the BB gun at the victim's head at close range and fired a pellet, hitting her forehead.

She did not suffer serious injury. The suspect and the group he was with made off.

He is described as being a black male, around 16-years-old, and wearing a black puffer-style jacket with a furry hood. He was wearing a hooded jumper with Adidas tracksuit bottoms, and a black backpack with a Nike logo. He was also wearing glasses.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Kathryn Waite, of Westminster CID, said: "Those involved may have thought this to be a prank and found it funny, but it left the victim shaken and upset.

"We would urge anybody who was in the restaurant or around the local area at that time, who saw what happened or recalls seeing this group to get in touch."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD 3028/13NOV18, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also give information via @MetCC.