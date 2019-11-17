Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collision in north London.

Police were called at 15:08hrs on Sunday, 17 November to reports of a collision involving a blue Mazda and a motorcycle on Archway Road, N6.

Officers, London’s Air Ambulance and the London Ambulance Service attended and immediately provided first aid.

The 30-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene at 16:03hrs.

His next of kin have been informed although formal identification has not taken place.

The driver of the car was taken to an east London hospital for treatment; her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

Detective Sergeant José-Paulo Qureshi, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this collision or the moments leading up to it.

“Despite the efforts of the emergency services, a man has lost his life and we need to establish what happened.

“I am also appealing to anyone who captured the collision on dash cam to contact us.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the witness appeal line at Alperton Traffic Garage on 020 8991 9555 or via 101 quoting reference Cad 4550/17Nov.