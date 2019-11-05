Appeal to identify two men as part of Sutton arson investigation

Officers are appealing for information to identify two men following an arson at a car park in Sutton

Police were called at 02.41hrs on Monday, 4 November to reports of a fire in St Nicholas Road, SM1.

Officers and LFB attended and found fires had been deliberately lit in several cars in a car park.



Residents in the apartment block above the car park had to be evacuated due to the amount of smoke entering the building from the vehicles.



Three people were treated for smoke inhalation by LAS but none required hospital treatment.



Shortly after 02.00hrs two male suspects were seen on CCTV footage entering the car park and then leaving the car park.



Flames were then seen coming from the car park.



Detective Inspector Dean Johnson, from South Area CID, said:

“We are asking for the public’s help in finding these two men, and the images and footage released show the people we need to identify and speak to.



“The images are taken from cameras in close vicinity to the location at the time of the incident.



“We urge anyone with any information which could help progress this investigation to get in touch.”



Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 605/04NOV19 or contact police via Twitter @MetCC.



To give information 100 per cent anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.