Investigation launched after 18-year-old dies following Southwark stabbing

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man died from his injuries after being stabbed in Southwark.

In the early hours of Sunday, 30 June, a male self-presented at a south London hospital suffering from stab injuries.

Around the same time, police were called at 0451hrs on Sunday, 30 June to reports of a fight at Sutherland Walk, SE17.

When police attended no victim could be found. The victim from the Sutherland Walk incident is believed to the male who self-presented at hospital.

The victim, aged 18, was treated for serious injuries but was sadly pronounced dead at 0723hrs.

Enquiries are underway to notify next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Three males, [A] 22, [B] 18 and [C] 22, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They were taken to separate custody facilities where they remain at this time.

Officers from Southwark remain on scene.

An investigation has opened up by the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command, led by Detective Chief Inspector Neil John.

He said: "A number of arrests have been made but we urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us immediately to tell us what they know. An 18-year-old has lost his life in violent circumstances and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened."

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 0208 358 0100. Alternatively call police on 101 quoting 2065/30JUN, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

