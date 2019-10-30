Man charged with attempted murder and firearms offence after officer injured in Tottenham

Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a police officer was driven at during a vehicle stop in White Hart Lane at 11.30hrs on Tuesday, 29 October

Aydin Altun, 25 [10.4.94] of Suffolk Road, Tottenham, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm on Wednesday 30 October. On Thursday, 31 October he was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He is remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Friday, 1 November.

In addition, four males, two aged 17, one aged 18 and one aged 19 were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They were taken to north London police stations and were subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.

A woman, aged 23, was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting and offender. She was taken to an east London police station and was subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.

The injured officer was taken to a north London hospital where his condition was deemed not life threatening. He has since been discharged.