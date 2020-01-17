Man jailed for multiple sexual offences

A man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple sexual offences.

Jamie Rogers, 33 (06.01.87) of Hanworth in Feltham pleaded guilty at Kingston Crown Court on 13 December 2019 to 12 counts of rape, 15 counts of assault by penetration and 19 counts of sexual assault.

On Friday, 17 January, at the same court, he was sentenced to 21 years in prison, with an extended licence of seven years.

The judge said Rogers was a dangerous offender who must serve two thirds of his sentence before parole can be considered. He was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.

The offences relate to seven victims and are believed to have occurred between January 2009 and July 2017.

The court heard that Rogers carried out the attacks while the victims were asleep.

None of them were aware they had been sexually assaulted until police – who were examining his phone for an unrelated matter – discovered images and videos that Rogers had taken.

Following an investigation by detectives from Specialist Crime, he was charged by postal requisition to attend Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on 29 October 2019.

Detective Inspector Simon Dowling, said: “Rogers took complete advantage of these women to fulfil his own depraved sexual fantasies.

“The victims in this case were completely unaware of what had happened to them until they were notified by police.

“They were left utterly shocked by what was disclosed and they will have to live with the repercussions of this for the rest of their lives.

“We take all reports of sexual offences very seriously and we hope this shows our commitment to bringing offenders of this nature to justice.”

Detective Constable Kevin Newton, who led the investigation, said: “This has been a long and very challenging investigation and I am pleased Rogers is now behind bars and unable to subject anyone else to this kind of behaviour.

“Our thoughts remain with the victims – many of whom have been left traumatised by their ordeals – and we would like to take this opportunity to thank them for supporting this prosecution.

