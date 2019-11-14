Met's Counter Terrorism Command make arrest

Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have today, 14 November, arrested a man on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The 26-year-old man was arrested after arriving at Heathrow airport on an inbound flight to the UK from Turkey.

He was arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He was detained under PACE and currently remains in police custody.

The arrest is Syria-related.

Enquiries continue.