Murder investigation launched in Hackney

A murder investigation has been launched following a stabbing in Hackney.

Police were called at 17:48hrs on Monday, 8 January to reports of a man assaulted in Shakespeare Walk, N16.

Officers attended and found a man, believed to be aged 34, suffering from stab injuries.

He was taken to an east London hospital by the London Ambulance Service where he died at 23:47hrs.

Officers are in the process of informing next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course; formal identification awaits.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.



Detective Inspector Paul Considine, who leads the investigation, said:

"Our initial enquiries have established that the victim was attacked by a group outside Burns House in Shakespeare Walk and work continues to establish what the motive was behind this assault.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Shakespeare Walk around the time of the incident to contact police and provide us with any information that could assist this investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3734 - you can also tweet information via @MetCC.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests - enquiries continue.