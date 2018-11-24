Murder investigation launched in Hackney following fatal stabbing

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed in Hackney.

Police were called to Kingsland Road, junction with Waterson Street, E2 at 06:29hrs following reports of a man injured.

Officers, London Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man in his twenties suffering from stab injuries.

He was taken to a central London hospital in a critical condition. He died in hospital a few hours later.

His next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course. Formal identification awaits.

A crime scene remains in place. As part of this scene, temporary road closures are also in effect and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

No arrests have been made.

Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command will be investigating along with police in Hackney.

Anyone with information is requested to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1802/24Nov or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

You can also tweet police via @MetCC