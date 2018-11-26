Officer dismissed following stalking conviction

A detective based within the Central North Command Unit has been dismissed without notice from the Metropolitan Police Service after being sentenced for stalking.



Detective Constable Jose Lagares appeared before a special case hearing to answer allegations of discreditable conduct.



The chair of the hearing considered all the evidence and found the allegations proven.



DC Lagares was dismissed without notice at the conclusion of the hearing on Friday, 23 November.



The hearing followed a criminal investigation which concluded when DC Lagares pleaded guilty to stalking at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on 25 September.



This officer will now be placed on a 'barred list' preventing future employment within law enforcement and associated law enforcement organisations or governing bodies.