Officers assaulted, Harrow

Three Harrow police officers were injured after an unprovoked attack whilst they were helping an elderly man.

At approximately 23:00hrs on Monday, 8 January the officers responded to requests for assistance after a man collapsed on a bus. As the officers were helping the man and his grandson in Alexandra Avenue, at the junction with Eastcote Lane in Harrow they were approached by a man.

Without provocation the man physically assaulted the Sergeant and two police constables, kicking and punching them. The most seriously injured officer, a male police constable, was taken to hospital suffering from a fractured eye socket.

The two others were not seriously injured.

The three officers were able to arrest the 36-year-old man on suspicion of GBH and assault on police officers. He remains in custody at a west London police station.

Chief Inspector Alison Darke, from Harrow Police, said:

"Whilst helping an elderly man and his grandson three of our officers were subjected to a vicious and unprovoked attack which has resulted in one of them being hospitalised overnight.

"Policing is by its very nature unpredictable - however no officer should be subject to such a violent attack."