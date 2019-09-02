Renewed appeal as teenager stabbed in Haringey continues fight for life

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of a 15-year old boy who is still fighting for his life in hospital, continue to urgently seek information from the public.

Police were called at 11:14hrs on Friday, 30 August to reports of a stabbing at Willan Road, N17.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. At the scene a 15-year-old boy was found suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He received immediate treatment from medics at the scene and was subsequently taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where his condition remains critical.

Extensive enquiries have taken place throughout the weekend including a meticulous forensic search of the area.

Detectives believe that the boy had been involved in an altercation shortly before the stabbing took place.

Three men, aged 20, 24 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on the evening of Friday, 30 August, in addition to a 21-year old man in the early hours of Saturday, 31 August 2019. All four have been released while further investigation takes place.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley of North Area CID is leading the investigation and has appealed for further assistance from the public.

He said:

“This was a savage and sustained attack on a young boy in broad daylight. The investigation team have been working relentlessly over the weekend to piece together the events of Friday morning and will continue to do so at pace.

“The boy remains critically ill, fighting for his life, his family are being supported by a specialist officer.

“We now believe that a yellow bicycle the attacker was seen fleeing on belonged to the victim. This was found abandoned nearby in The Avenue.

“The sole assailant, described as a black male, made off along Willan Road towards The Avenue. I would ask that if you have any dash cam footage from your vehicles or any private CCTV which you believe may show the attacker then please contact my team.

“I am convinced that someone knows who is behind this attack. I would reach out to family members, friends and associates to come forward. If he has confided in you I need your assistance. I assure you that all information will be treated in confidence. I just need a name.”

“You can speak with my team or remain anonymous by speaking to Crimestoppers, either way is fine, but please do the right thing, and make the call.”

Detectives from Haringey investigate, supported by specialist crime colleagues.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 2902/30AUG or Tweet @MetCC.

Were you in or around any of the areas where this incident took place?

If you have information that could help us investigate, but don’t want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They do not ask your name and cannot trace your call or I.P address.

Any young people who have information about either violence or knife crime, can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously – your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.