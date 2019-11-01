UPDATE: Appeal following fatal collision on Sevenoaks Road, Orpington

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and footage following a fatal road traffic collision in Orpington.

Police were called to Sevenoaks Road in Orpington at 22:12hrs on Thursday, 31 October following a report of a multi-vehicle incident.

Officers, the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service attended and found two buses and one car in collision.

The driver of one of the buses, believed to be a 60-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next-of-kin have been informed. Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Paramedics also treated 15 casualties at the scene. Three of the casualties are being treated for serious injuries, and the remaining have minor injuries.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving. He was taken to a south London hospital as a precaution before being taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.

Road closures remain in place.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage of the collision to urgently get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room number on 020 8285 1574 or police on 101 quoting CAD 9509/31OCT.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.