​Two critical following Ilford stabbings

Two men are in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Ilford.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about the incident, which happened near the Pownsett Terrace car park, to come forward.

Police were called to the location at 23.23hrs on Saturday, 31 August, to reports of an injured man.

A second man was then found on Pownsett Terrace, also suffering stab injuries.

Both men are in their 20s and were taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital in a life-threatening condition. They remain in hospital and we await further updates.

Another male, a teenager, was also stabbed. However he left the scene and self-presented at hospital. He has since been discharged.

A crime scene remains in place and officers are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area to come forward with information, whether that is to the police directly, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

A Section 60 order is in place for the IG1 area of Ilford.

Officers from East Area CID investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD8875/31August.

If you have information that could help us investigate, but don’t want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They do not ask your name and cannot trace your call or I.P address.

Any young people who have information about violence or knife crime, can visit www.fearless.org to where they can pass on information anonymously – your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.