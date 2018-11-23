Two men charged with fraud offences

Two men have been charged with fraud and other offences.

Yesterday, Thursday, 22 November, [A] Bedran Ozdemir, 18 (04.06.2000) of New Orleans Walk, Islington was charged with conspiracy to defraud contrary to common law; making articles for use in fraud, contrary to Section 7 of the Fraud Act 2006; possession of counterfeit currency contrary to sections 16(2) and 22 of the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act 1981 and possession of an electrical incapacitation device - namely an improvised Taser - contrary to section 5(1)(b) and Schedule 6 of the Firearms Act 1968.

[C] Aslan Aziz Eskandari, 18 (10.05.2000) of The Heights, Northolt, Harrow was charged with conspiracy to defraud contrary to common law and making articles for use in fraud, contrary to Section 7 Fraud Act 2006.

They have been released on conditional bail and are scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 20 December 2018.

On 7 December 2017, four people were arrested by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command and subsequently released on police bail. [B] a 38-year-old woman [D] and a 50-year-old woman, who were arrested on suspicion of terrorist fundraising and fraud offences, were released with no further action in September 2018. [A] and [C] were charged as above.