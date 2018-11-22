UPDATE: Man arrested after devices found at address in Harlesden

A man who was arrested after two devices were found at an address in Harlesden has been bailed.



The 48-year-old man was arrested at a residential address in north London on Thursday, 22 November on suspicion of an offence contrary to section 4 Explosives Substances Act 1883.



He was taken to a south London police station where he was further arrested for possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

He has been bailed to a date in late December.

The investigation continues to be led by detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.



At this early stage of the investigation, detectives do not believe that the arrested man has links to any terrorist organizations, or that there are any ongoing public safety issues.



Police were called to an address in Craven Park, NW10 at 09:34hrs on Wednesday, 21 November to reports of two suspicious devices found in an unoccupied flat which was in the process of being refurbished.



Officers attended the address and as a precaution, the block of flats was evacuated and local road closures put in place whilst specialist officers assessed the two devices.



Initial assessment was that they were both improvised explosive devices (IEDs).



The two devices were subsequently made safe and recovered from the flat and are now undergoing further forensic examination.



Further searches were also conducted in and around the block of flats and the area has now been deemed safe.



Cordons around the block of flats were lifted at approximately 18:00hrs on Wednesday, 21 November at which point residents were able to return to their homes.

We advise the public to remain vigilant and, if they see or hear something suspicious, trust their instincts and report it to police in confidence at gov.uk/ACT or 0800 789 321.