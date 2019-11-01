Victim named in Lavender Hill murder

Detectives have named the victim of a fatal stabbing in Enfield as James Amadu.

Police were called at 1302hrs on Thursday, 31 October to reports of a stabbing at Blossom Lane, Lavender Hill.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. A crime scene was established however no victim was present.

A man, aged 20s, self-presented at a north London hospital suffering from stab wounds a short while later.

He died in hospital at 14:21hrs.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course and although police await a formal identification, detectives are confident of his identity.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

Officers from North Area Command Unit investigate. Detectives from Specialist Crime have also been informed.

Road closures are in place in Lavender Hill near the crime scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 3432/31OCT.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Any young people with information about violence or knife crime, can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want assistance yourself, then you can visit www.knifefree.co.uk or LondonNeedsYouAlive..