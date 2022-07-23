Fatal collision on A4

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A4 at Cromwell Road.



Emergency services were called just after 23:00hrs on Friday, 22 July, to a report of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A4 at Cromwell Road near the junction with Warwick Road, SW5.

Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues. The motorcyclist – a man, aged in his 20s – died at the scene. His family have been informed.

The car driver – a 29-year-old man - did not stop at the scene. He was located and arrested by officers a short time later on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

Any witnesses, including those with dashcam footage, are urged to call police on 101 and quote ref CAD 8814/22JUL.